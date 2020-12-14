RIPLEY COUNTY - Milan 54, Inc. is pleased to announce the awarding of a $1,300 grant to the Milan ’54 Hoosiers Museum from the Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF).
This grant provides for a NAV Security Camera Recorder for the museum.
“We are very grateful to the Ripley County Community Foundation for providing this opportunity to help protect the museum’s collections,” President of Milan 54, Inc. Tom Kohlmeier said.
About the Milan 54’ Hoosiers Museum:
Before Indiana adopted the high school class basketball tournament system, teams from all sizes of schools competed against each other for that one coveted title—Indiana State Basketball Champions.
In 1954 the reign of the large Indiana High Schools ended when the team from Milan High School in Milan, Indiana (with an enrollment of just 161) defeated the Muncie Central team (with an enrollment of 1,662). A shot taken in the last moments brought the score to Milan 32-Muncie 30.
Basketball enthusiasts from all over the United States cheered for the Milan Indians Boys Basketball team and sent messages of congratulations. Thousands of fans gathered in the small town of Milan to watch as a huge parade brought the team back to town.
In 1986 the small town’s accomplishment was made into the movie “Hoosiers” and the fan-base for the Milan Indians team grew even more. Today people come from all over the United States and many countries of the world to see the Milan ‘54 Hoosiers Museum and re-live the “David vs. Goliath" event.
The museum is located in the former State Bank of Milan Building at 201 West Carr Street in Milan and is packed with items from the 1954 Indiana State Basketball Championship as well as the 1986 movie “Hoosiers.” For more information visit www.milan54.org.
- Infromation provided
