MILAN – All donations made to the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund through the Ripley County Community Foundation between now and Friday, November 5 (Day of Giving) will be matched by the RCCF 50% on the dollar!
This matching opportunity means a donation of $50 automatically becomes $75, a donation of $100 becomes $150, and a donation of $500 becomed $750.00!
Any amount donated towards the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund will receive the 50% match.
The Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund was established to provide a permanent endowment source for the Milan ’54 Hoosiers Museum. This fund seeks to preserve and advance the legacy of the 1954 Milan State Championship team with the hope of reminding future generations that David can beat Goliath.
To make a gift, call the Ripley County Community Foundation at 812-933-1098 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and tell them you wish to make a “Day of Giving” donation to the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Fund #284.
Debit and credit cards are accepted.
You can also mail a check to the Ripley County Community Foundation, 13 East George Street Suite B, Batesville, IN 47006. Make your check out to Ripley County Community Foundation and in the memo line put “Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Fund #284.”
Be sure your check arrives by November 5 to receive the 50% match.
Milan ’54, Inc. is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible.
“By supporting the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund, your donation will help us preserve and advance the Milan Miracle legacy for generations to come,” Tom Kohlmeier, President, Milan 54, Inc., said. “We are most grateful for your consideration of support.”
