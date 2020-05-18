Tom Kohlmeier – President
Milan 54, Inc.
The Milan ’54 Hoosiers Museum remains more committed than ever to preserving and advancing the legacy and the lessons of the Milan Miracle – that it is still possible even today, that David can beat Goliath.
We have come a long way since the museum’s humble beginnings in the corner of Roselyn McKittrick’s antique store in Milan some 30 years ago. Today when you visit the museum, you will find lockers from all 12 players filled with personal mementos, and with the push of a button, you can see and hear them talk to you about their experiences.
You can also watch the “Dreams to Legends” documentary explaining the inspiring story of the “Milan Miracle.” You can walk through our main exhibit hall and soak up not only Milan ’54 history, but view the largest known collection of Hoosiers movie props and uniforms known in existence. Yes we all have much to be proud of and to share at the Milan ‘54 Hoosiers Museum.
During the Covid-19 pandemic we have been closed, but we have not been idle. We have taken this “break in the action” to reset our goals and have worked even harder on projects that will enhance the visitor's experience. When we are able to reopen soon along with the rest of Indiana, know that your museum experience will be safe and more impactful than ever before.
Moving forward, you will be hearing from us from time to time about the exciting projects we are working on to preserve the “Milan Miracle” and to advance this enduring story to the next generation of Hoosiers.
In the meantime while we are closed, check out our new website which is full of fun and interesting information at www.milan54.org. It will be here that we anticipate being able to post our reopening information soon.
So stay in touch with us. We always enjoy hearing your comments, and we look forward to sharing more with you soon.
