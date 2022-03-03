MILAN – Milan Community Schools have installed additional cameras to enhance security after a multitude of renovations thanks to a grant from the Rising Sun Regional Foundation (RSRF).
The RSRF awarded a total of $271,100 in 15 new grants in the fourth quarter of 2021. The $5,000 allotted to Milan Schools was one of those 15 grants.
According to Milan Superintendent Jane Rogers, the cameras became necessary as a result of updates of many offices, restrooms and the roof. The security cameras were purchased from Great Plains Communications of Batesville and recently installed.
“Once again, the generosity of the Rising Regional Foundation has enabled Milan Schools to purchase equipment vital to the safety and security of our students, staff, and visitors,” Superintendent Rogers said.
Rogers also mentioned that Milan Schools have been able to purchase other safety and security technology with RSRF funds that they would not have otherwise been able to purchase.
According to the RSRF website, the foundation has received more than $45 million in riverboat funds to date, of which at least 75% has been granted back to the community.
