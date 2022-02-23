DEARBORN COUNTY — A Ripley County woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic accident Tuesday evening.
According to a news release, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 in western Dearborn County that resulted in the death.
The initial investigation indicated that a 2003 Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer, driven by Andrew R. Plowman, 50, Berea, Kentucky, exited a fuel station located on the south side of U.S. 50 near Lake Dilldear Road onto westbound U.S. 50.
For an unknown reason, a 2015 Buick Regal driven by Felicia V. Fraasman, 31, Milan, that was also traveling westbound on U.S. 50, collided with the rear of Plowman’s trailer.
As a result of the collision, Fraasman sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office.
Plowman was not injured in the crash.
The investigation by Indiana State Troopers is ongoing with toxicology tests pending.
The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, Dillsboro Fire Department, Dearborn County EMS, and Dearborn County Coroner’s Office all assisted.
