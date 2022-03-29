GREENSBURG – The historic Milford Cemetery serves as the final resting place for a great many Decatur County residents, but without help from donors those who maintain the quality of the grounds will find themselves in trouble.
Milford’s cemetery has been in place since the early 1800s and the five-acre property holds about 2,500 graves. Costs are rising for grounds keeping, and because the trust initially set-up for maintenance of the historic landmark has dwindled through the years to nothing, the Milford Cemetery Association is struggling to find the funding to maintain the non-profit, non-church-affiliated burial place.
"We are an association and are not affiliated with any church, nor are we eligible for grants. We are totally dependent on donations and volunteers," MCA board member Susan Gosnell told the Daily News. “Depending on the county or township to take care of the cemetery will resort in either a mowing of once or twice a season or the cemetery being totally reclaimed by nature."
Over a decade ago, a generous benefactor willed a significant amount of money to the MCA in a trust fund, but unfortunately the money was put into the wrong type of account and maintenance fees have depleted the funds. Most of the trust was exhausted before the mistake was discovered.
In a single season, the costs of mowing and trimming can reach or even exceed $5,000, and that’s if it’s a dry season. Wetter weather brings faster grass growth and the need for more frequent cutting. The MCA accepts bids from mowers every spring, hoping to offset some of the costs by going with the lowest bidder.
Edward Smith of the MCA said the board genuinely cares about the cemetery. A large portion of the historic cemetery is the old section and the people who cared about those buried there have passed on themselves. For many of them, all that remains is the stone that marks the grave.
“These people are the ancestors of our community and we owe them our respect. We all have ancestors and it’s our duty to preserve their memory," Smith said.
With many plots still available, the cemetery remains active and burials still take place there.
A few years ago a new section was added, providing an additional 306 lots, nearly doubling the size of the cemetery.
Donations to keep this historic cemetery going are needed, as are volunteers to help care for the final resting places of many of Decatur County’s ancestors.
Anyone interested in donating money to keep the Milford Cemetery operating or making a bid for mowing/trimming should contact the Milford Cemetery Association by phone at 812-663-6367 or by mail at Milford Cemetery Association C/O Edward Smith, 795 S. CR 550 W., Greensburg, IN 47240.
