GREENSBURG – The historic Milford Cemetery serves as the final resting place for many Decatur County residents, but without help from donors those who maintain the site may be in trouble.
Milford’s cemetery has been in place since the early 1800s; the five-acre property includes about 2,500 graves. The cost for maintaining the cemetery are on the rise, and since there is not much money coming in the Milford Cemetery Association is struggling to find the funding to maintain the non-profit, non-church affiliated burial place.
“We are not affiliated with any church, nor are we eligible for grants. We are totally dependent on donations and volunteers,” said MCA board member Susan Gosnell. “Depending on the county or township to take care of the cemetery will resort in either a mowing of once or twice a season or being totally reclaimed by nature."
More than a decade ago, a generous benefactor willed a significant amount of money to the MCA in a trust fund. Unfortunately, the money was put into the wrong type of account and maintenance fees have eaten up a large portion of the principal.
The costs of mowing and trimming can reach or even exceed $5,000 for a dry season, and with the excessive rain Hoosiers have endured this season, "It's made it very difficult to keep it mowed this year," Gosnell said.
Like many cemeteries, Milford Cemetery has been the site of recent burials, but the older graves mark those so long gone that their families are all deceased. The MCA is still interested in keeping it tidy, nonetheless.
Chief groundskeeper Jerry Dwiggins said, “These people are the ancestors of our community and we owe them our respect. We all have ancestors somewhere and it’s kind of our duty to preserve their memory.”
A few years ago, a new section was added to the cemetery that created an additional 306 lots with four graves per lot, nearly doubling the size of the cemetery.
An active historic cemetery is somewhat of a rarity, though certainly not unheard of as many church-affiliated cemeteries remain active for generations. The non-church affiliated cemetery is 100 percent non-profit and regularly maintained, but with cash running out and not enough coming in, the maintenance will soon be on a volunteer basis.
Gosnell reported that the cemetery doesn’t qualify for any government grants, few of which can be used for maintenance anyway.
She added that in addition to mowing and trimming, which are vital upkeep to continue the high standard of preservation the cemetery is used to, occasional fill-ins are required, as are the regular checking and repairing of a small footbridge and creek on the property, the gravel roadways, and headstone stability.
Donations to keep this historic cemetery going are needed, as are volunteers to help care for the final resting places of many of Decatur County’s early residents. Anyone interested in donating money to keep the Milford Cemetery operating, or making a bid for mowing/trimming, should contact the Milford Cemetery Association by phone at 812-663-6367 or by mail at Milford Cemetery Association C/O Edward Smith, 795 S. CR 550 W., Greensburg, IN 47240.
