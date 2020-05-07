GREENSBURG – The historic Milford Cemetery serves as the final resting place for a great many Decatur County residents, but without help from donors those who maintain the quality of the grounds will find themselves in trouble.
Milford’s cemetery has been in place since the early 1800s. The five-acre property holds about 2,500 grave sites, though only about half of them are used. Grounds keeping and maintenance costs are rising, and because there is not much money coming in the Milford Cemetery Association is struggling to find the money needed to maintain the place.
“We are an association and are not affiliated with any church, nor are we eligible for grants. We are totally dependent on donations and volunteers,” said MCA board member Susan Gosnell. “Depending on the county or township to take care of the cemetery will resort in either a mowing of once or twice a season or being totally reclaimed by nature.”
A generous benefactor willed a significant amount of money to the MCA in a trust fund, but unfortunately maintenance fees have eaten through all the trust and "it's almost gone," said Gosnell.
In a single season, the costs of mowing and trimming can reach or even exceed $5,000, and that’s if it’s a dry season. Wetter weather brings faster grass growth and the need for more frequent cutting. The MCA accepts bids from mowers every spring, hoping to offset some of the costs by going with the lowest bidder.
“These people are the ancestors of our community and we owe them our respect," Gosnell said. "We all have ancestors somewhere and it’s kind of our duty to preserve their memory.”
The cemetery is still active, meaning there are lots available and burials still take place there. A few years ago, a new section was added, creating an additional 306 lots with four graves per lot - nearly doubling the size of the cemetery.
An active historic cemetery is something of a rarity, though certainly not unheard of as many church-affiliated cemeteries remain active for generations.
Gosnell reported that the cemetery doesn’t qualify for any government grants, few of which can be used for maintenance anyway. She added that in addition to mowing and trimming, which are vital upkeep to continue the high standard of preservation the cemetery is used to, occasional fill-ins are required, as are the regular checking and repairing of a small footbridge and creek on the property, the gravel roadways, and headstone stability.
Donations to keep this historic cemetery going are needed, as are volunteers to help care for the final resting places of many of Decatur County’s ancestors.
Anyone interested in donating money to keep the Milford Cemetery operating or making a bid for mowing/trimming should contact the Milford Cemetery Association by phone at 812-663-6367 or by mail at Milford Cemetery Association C/O Edward Smith, 795 S. 550 W., Greensburg, IN 47240.
