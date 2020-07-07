RUSHVILLE – Prairie Farms will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds giving away gallons of milk from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Please enter the fairgrounds from the 11the Street entrance and arrive after 3 p.m. This is a drive through pantry, make sure your trunks are empty.
Free backpacks with school supplies for grades K-8 will be given to families in need from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16 from 4-6 at the Rush County Fairgrounds. This is open to any Rush County Schools student or any student attending any school in Rush County.
The students must be present to receive a backpack. Enter after 3 p.m. from the 11th Street entrance. This is a drive through event.
Gleaners Mobile Pantry will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. This is also a drive through event with entrance available after 3 p.m. through the 11th Street entrance. Please make sure trunks are empty.
