RUSH COUNTY - The graves of two brothers who fought in the Revolutionary War are now marked in honor of their service.
William and John Miller both served as Privates in the 8th Pennsylvania Regiment and Morgan’s Rifle Regiment. In August, the Eagle Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held ceremonies for each brother. Some of their ancestors were even able to attend as their markers were dedicated.
John Miller passed away on December 10, 1835 in Rush County, Indiana. Many of John’s decedents still live in Rushville today. Including sixth great grandson, Max Miller. Andrew, the grandson of Max Miller, read John’s biography. Marsha Cox is the sixth great granddaughter of John Miller. She is also a member of the Sleeping Lady Chapter in Eagle River, Alaska. Marsha and her husband David were unable to attend.
William Miller passed away on November 8, 1840 in Marion County at the age of 83. Dale and Martie Main were in attendance for his marker dedication. They are curators of the Oliver and Mary Tidball Miller Homestead in South Park, Pennsylvania, which is the home of the Miller brothers’ parents. Also, in attendance were Don and Sharon Jackley. Don Jackley is William’s sixth great grandson. Sharon is a member of the Gila Butte Chapter in Arizona. Both Don and Dale spoke at William’s ceremony. They told stories of his journey during the Revolutionary War.
There are a few ways to honor the Millers and learn their history. William’s marker is located in the Crown Point Cemetery in Indianapolis. John’s marker is located in Rushville, in the Hurst Cemetery. Once travel and vacations are safe, you can also take a trip to Pennsylvania to visit the Oliver and Mary Tidball Miller Homestead. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The members of the Eagle Creek chapter would like to thank the Donald Jackley Family, the Dale Main Family and the Oliver and Mary Tidball Miller Homestead Association for the help in making these dedication ceremonies possible.
