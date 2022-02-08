MIDDLETOWN — Betsy Mills, a Republican from rural Middletown, has declared her candidacy to represent Indiana’s 54th district in the Statehouse.
“I love my community in East Central Indiana, and I am eager to step up and serve as the legislator for my home district, where I was born and raised,” Mills said. “I am committed to representing the many complex interests and needs of each and every citizen of our region in the Statehouse.”
The 54th congressional district comprises most of Henry County and Rush County, including New Castle, Knightstown, Middletown, Rushville, and Morristown, as well as small portions of Shelby and Hancock counties. Mills is one of seven candidates currently vying for the open seat, which has not changed hands since 1996.
Economic development has been a cornerstone of Mills’s campaign message. She wants the district to see growth and community development that will attract and retain both businesses and families.
“I believe East Central Indiana is the best place on the planet to live and work, to raise a family,” Mills said, “and I want to do my part to help our district grab opportunities and create new pathways to economic growth. When I look at how the map of East Central Indiana has changed in my lifetime, I see that Indianapolis is growing our way along both the I-69 and I-70 corridors. Our communities are changing, and our district has to be open to new types of jobs, new housing opportunities, new businesses to grow our tax base, and new ways to promote our region to tourists and locals alike. As the only candidate in this race under the age of 40, I hope to support a future-oriented vision of our district in Indianapolis by helping us reach for the opportunities coming our way.”
Mills added that growth can happen alongside a strong investment in traditions and history.
“I’m from here, and I love it here,” Mills said. “My mom is a local librarian who is a pillar of our community in Middletown, and I’m proud to say she was recently elected as the Henry County Republican Club President. My dad was a Marine and worked for many years as a tool and die maker while running his own gun shop and instilling in me the importance of the Second Amendment. I know that the best thing about this region is our people — our values, our traditions, our Hoosier Hospitality, our memories, and our roots. I am incredibly proud to be from East Central Indiana, and I don’t want us to become more like Castleton or Fishers. If anything, I want Indianapolis to get a better sense of what makes our counties great and to support the needs we have here at home. What we have is special.”
Since January 2020, Mills has served as an at-large member of the Henry County Council, in which capacity she provides direct support to the county’s Coroner’s Office, Treasurer’s Office, and the Job Classification Committee. Mills also currently serves as Vice Chair of both the Henry County Republican Party Central Committee and the Indiana State Young Republicans. Along with New Castle City Councilman Aaron Dicken she serves as co-chair of the time capsule committee for Henry County 200, the bicentennial celebration.
Beyond the county, Mills serves on the boards of the America’s Future Foundation-Indianapolis, multiple alumni organizations at Ball State University, and the Board of Governors of the Richard G. Lugar Series for Excellence in Public Service — the premier Republican leadership development program for women in Indiana.
“I have been involved in Republican campaigns and local governance since I was in high school,” Mills said. “As I have moved through the ranks, I have learned a lot about the complexities of our region and the opportunities available. I know that my existing relationships in Indianapolis will be an asset as I advocate for our district’s needs with regard to education, support for first responders, local control of tax revenue, and individual liberties.”
Mills lives in the home she grew up in at the northern edge of Henry County. She graduated from Shenandoah School Corporation (2004) and went on to attend Ball State University on a full-ride academic and leadership scholarship. At Ball State, she earned an undergraduate degree (2008) and a Master’s in Communications (2010), and she was elected to serve as the Student Body President, while also fulfilling several other roles in the university’s governance and policy-making.
For the past 12 years, Mills has worked for Penn State University, teaching public speaking and group communication. Currently, she is an Assistant Teaching Professor for the World Campus, the university’s internationally acclaimed online degree program, which allows her the flexibility to work from anywhere and remain on-call for public-service responsibilities.
Mills said she is eager to get out on the campaign trail and hear directly from constituents what they want to see from her as their representative.
“I am passionate about doing what’s best for my home and my neighbors. I am excited to serve the 54th District in the Statehouse and do good things for everybody back home,” Mills said. “That’s what I want to do in Indianapolis; that’s what I want to be able to tell my friends and neighbors I did for them.”
Current and future constituents who would like to contact Mills about her campaign can find her online at “facebook.com/BetsyforIndiana” or “betsymills@gmail.com.” The primary election will be held May 3 statewide.
