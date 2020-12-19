MILROY — Milroy is a quaint unincorporated community in Southeastern Indiana, close to Greensburg, Rushville, Shelbyville, and convenient to Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Brookville Lake and the Ohio River. Milroy was named after Samuel Milroy, a Speaker of the House of Representatives; throughout its history, Milroy has remained a neighborly place to live. Milroy, at the crossroads of S.R. 244 (Main Street) and S.R. 3, has a strong base of farmers and farm-related businesses.
Milroy is home to a large Amish community who share their rich culture with their neighbors, and who are strong supporters of events and needs in this community. Many local Amish businesses contribute to the local economy, and twice each year, large auctions are held to benefit the Amish schools, and draw bidders from beyond Milroy’s and beyond Indiana’s borders.
The community has the tranquility of a rural area, along with nearby amenities of larger towns. Porch sits, pancake breakfasts, fish fries, church gatherings and help from one’s neighbors are to be found throughout Milroy.
Near Milroy, there are many interesting attractions including Indiana’s longest two-span covered bridge at Moscow. The original landmark 19th century bridge was destroyed by a tornado on June 3, 2008, and has been faithfully reproduced using as much of the old bridge as possible. A second Kennedy covered bridge is found near Gowdy. Milroy is in Anderson Township in southern Rush County and is home to the Milroy Cardinals at the Milroy Elementary School, a K-6 school in the Rush County Schools Corporation.
Businesses and industry can conveniently transport products to and from Milroy via Interstate 74 or Interstate 70. Indiana is well known as the “Crossroads of America” and S.R. 3 and S.R. 244 provide an Indiana Crossroads allowing access in every direction.
The Milroy Economic Development Corporation, which works to sustain existing businesses and help grow new opportunity in the area, continues to be active. The sole fundraising project for MEDC is held on a Saturday near Father’s Day in June, at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville, with more than 20 teams participating each year. The annual event brings in approximately $8,000 to $10,000 each year to help the Southeastern Indiana community.
Milroy is focused on the future, but it is Milroy’s vibrant past that built strong roots for today’s growth. Early settlers in the Milroy area can still be found today with names that echo from the past including: Brown, Anderson, Innis, Thomas, Powers, Smith and Stewart. The town was laid out in 1830 and one of the first businesses was a saloon (or a “store” opened by William Brown, depending on which ol’ timer you ask) which were often one of the first businesses in early settlements.
Milroy is protected by a loyal group of committed people who operate the Anderson Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Milroy remains focused on the future while keeping the strong foundation of its past, always in view.
