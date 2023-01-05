INDIANA – Indiana-based agriculture and energy cooperative Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc., and Signature Farms, LP announce today the creation of Legacy Feed, LLC, a new feed manufacturing and swine management company that will deliver an integrated swine production service to farm families in eastern Indiana.
Legacy Feed will build a state-of-the-art feed mill in Millville, which is located in eastern Henry County. This facility will have 1.5 million bushels of grain storage and the capacity to produce 300,000 tons of pelleted hog feed.
Legacy Feed will combine this high-quality feed production with industry-leading swine management services to assist local farm families in producing top tier pork products.
Legacy Feed is operational today, and both companies are optimistic about the opportunity to work together to bring a more complete solution to their customers.
“Legacy Feed brings together two strong businesses with a successful history in swine production. This new business will allow Co-Alliance to provide a more diversified offering in our eastern geography. I anticipate this strong combination will provide synergies and help us create more value in the swine production space,” said Kevin Still, President and CEO of Co-Alliance Cooperative.
“Combining Signature Farms’ strong legacy of swine management services with Co-Alliance’s proven success record in swine feed manufacturing will allow our teams to provide a leading swine production company in which our customers and employees thrive and provide opportunity for growth,” added Eric Freeman, Operations Manager of Signature Farms.
Legacy Feed will be headquartered in Indianapolis.
Signature Farms, LP is a swine management company based out of Milroy with production partners throughout Indiana and Northwest Ohio. Signature Farm’s focus has been on being customer-centric, innovative, and excellent swine production parameters.
Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc. is a member-owned supply and marketing operation delivering innovative solutions for farmer-members and customers across Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan specializing in agronomy, propane, fuels, grain, seed, hog production and feed. The customer-focused company strives to deliver on its collective mission to lead with people and technology, grow profitably, give back locally, and remember its cooperative roots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.