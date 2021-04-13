DEARBORN COUNTY - On April 12, 2021, a 46-year-old Rush County man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on I-74 in northern Dearborn County.
The investigation began shortly after 11:30 a.m., when Senior Trooper Randel Miller stopped a 2001 BMW westbound on I-74 near the 165 mile marker in Dearborn County after he observed multiple traffic violations.
During the encounter with the occupants of the vehicle, S/Trp. Miller became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place. S/Trp. Miller deployed his drug detection K-9 Jinx, who alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers located approximately seven grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl concealed in a hidden area in the trunk of the vehicle. A syringe and additional drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle.
The driver/registered owner of the vehicle, Brian J. Hillebrand, age 46, Milroy, was arrested on charges of Possession of a Narcotic Drug, over 5 grams, Level 5 felony; Possession of Syringe, Level 6 Felony; and Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor.
A female passenger in the vehicle was released at the scene. Hillebrand was incarcerated in the Dearborn County Jail pending his initial appearance in court.
S/Trp. Miller was assisted at the scene by Master Trooper James Wells.
-Information provided.
