MILROY - The west side of the former Corner Market is now home to a large, colorful mural that features several images designed to help visually tell the story of this small southern Rush County town's past, present and future.
It includes a stunning sunset, a large cardinal in honor of the Milroy school mascot, a horse-drawn buggy in recognition of the areas large Amish community, a covered bridge, a train, and other images related to Milroy and Rush County in general.
Thanks to a $10,500 grant from the Rush County Community Foundation, artist Lance Waskobojnik has been busy working on the project for the past several weeks. Friday morning, 125 children from Milroy Elementary School were enlisted to help add flowers along the bottom of the pictorial.
IMAGE:nation, The Arts and Cultural Council of Rush County, in partnership with the Milroy Economic Development Corporation, spearheaded this effort with IMAGE:nation board member Darilyn Bedel writing the grant the RCCF eventually awarded.
"This is something I've wanted to do for a long time," Bedel said. "The mural was inspired by drawings done by the Milroy Elementary kids. Elements of it were taken from those drawings."
Aside from being eye-catching and visually appealing, Bedel said she hopes the mural will help create a sense of pride for Milroy residents.
It's also hoped that by having area children take an active role in creating the mural, they will develop a sense of ownership and make sure it isn't defaced or vandalized in coming years.
Waskobojnik, 42, has done several other local projects including scenes at El Reparo and Fish Moon as well as a bicentennial mural on Rushville's south side and a couple of the concrete lions found throughout the downtown area.
The artist spent much of his life in Michigan, but now calls Rush County home and works at Fish Moon when he isn't busy creating building-size works of art.
As for the building on which the mural is being painted (located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Ind. 244 and Pleasant Street), it's being renovated and will be home to a new coffee shop if all goes as planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.