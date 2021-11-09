MILROY - Six students from Milroy Elementary participated in the first ever Indiana Unified Robotics competition on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Taylor University.
Milroy students joined teams from 14 other schools to compete in the First Lego League’s Cargo Connect Challenge. Each team was responsible for designing, building, and coding their own robot to complete designated challenges.
The Milroy team tied for second place in their division, with a score of 1,900 points. The team was also recognized as an official Unified Champion School by completing activities in the four Pillars of Unified Champions Schools: inclusive youth leadership opportunities, Unified Sports®, whole school engagement, and collaborative fundraising.
According to the Unified Robotics website (UnifiedRobotics.org), “Unified Robotics is the first-of-its-kind to inspire students with and without intellectual disabilities to consider STEM careers, as well as unite students of diverse abilities as teammates and competitors in this field of play.”
