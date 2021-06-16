GREENSBURG – Eleven young ladies will soon take to the Greensburg Community High School auditorium stage hoping to be named Miss Decatur County 2021.
The annual pageant, cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 25.
Doors open at 6 p.m. There is a $3 per person admission charge.
Vying for the coveted title of Miss Decatur County are:
Ali Jameson, daughter of Kelly Wampler and Jim Jameson. She is sponsored by New Directions.
Taylor Gramman, daughter of Dug and Jeri Gramman. She is sponsored by Niles Stone Works.
Jenna Geis, daughter of Steve and Carole Sue Geis, sponsored by Vinyl Solutions.
Brooklynn Bennett, daughter of Melinda and Dean Bennett, sponsored by G.B. Trucking.
Carlee Phillips, daughter of Angie Martin and Brian Phillips. She is sponsored by Pizza King.
Meghan Stapp, daughter of Angie and Tim Stapp. She is sponsored by Scheidler Brothers Paint Store.
Bailey Tomson, daughter of Beth and Jimmy Tomson, sponsored by Jake Verseman Trucking.
Sydney Swartzentruber, daughter of Kristy and Trent Swartzentruber, sponsored by Decatur County Farmers Mutual.
Grace Reiger, daughter of Laura and Andy Reiger. She is sponsored by Main Attraction.
Danielle Smith, daughter of Tracy and Sean Smith, sponsored by Studio 812.
And, Taylor Smith, daughter of Tracy and Sean Smith, sponsored by Pickers Paradise of Greensburg.
Judges will be scoring the contestants in four areas: Professional wear (20 points), an interview (50 points), evening wear (20 points), and an impromptu question (10 points).
Sydney Meyer, who served as Miss Decatur County is 2019 as well as 2020, said it’s been a valuable experience.
“It definitely broadened my horizons in terms of networking, friendships and leadership opportunities,” she said. “I feel like it made me an all-around better person.”
She also explained what she liked best about having served in the position.
“It’s hard to pick just one thing, but I think my favorite thing about it has been seeing the positive impact the queen makes, especially on the younger generation in the community.”
Miss Decatur County reigns over the Decatur County Fair and represents the community at various events and functions throughout the year.
Winner of the local pageant also qualifies to compete for the title of Miss Indiana State Fair Queen. That pageant is scheduled to take place in January in Indianapolis.
