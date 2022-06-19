GREENSBURG — The Miss Decatur County Pageant Committee gathered Tuesday night to discuss the details and prepare participants for this year’s pageant.
Pageant Director Barb Waechter led the evening’s mandatory contestant meeting with Miss Decatur County 2021 Grace Reiger.
Pageant Committee members include Barb Lecher, Pam Smiley, Elizabeth Hochstedler, Emily Hauser, Ericka Carman, Natalie Smiley and Laura Reiger.
This year’s participants completed their application by June 12. The seven participants are Paige Wesseler, Abigail Hartman, Delilah Collins, Ellie Acra, Tayelor Phelps, Taylor Smith and Allison Nobbe.
The 2022 Miss Decatur County Pageant theme is “The Diamond of the Season.”
Two optional pageant workshops are set for this month before the pageant rehearsal at 6 p.m. June 23 at Community Church of Greensburg.
The Mother/Daughter Tea and preliminary judging will take place the following day at an undetermined time in the same location.
Finally, the official Miss Decatur County Queen Pageant will take place at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and contestants arriving at 6 p.m. The location has not yet been announced.
The pageant is open to any Indiana resident residing the majority of the time in the county of their contest (or actively involved in the majority of their activities in the county of their contest).
They must also be involved in a “worthwhile organization in her community.” They must also be 18 years of age by January 1, 2023 and no older than 21 by June 1, 2023.
Contestants cannot be married or ever have been married, be or become pregnant during reign, be a professional model, hold any other pageant title, have previously competed in a State Fair Queen pageant and must not participate in any drug or alcohol use.
The contest rules dictate that the winner is a role model in the county and is expected to maintain a quality of high morals. Further, she should not display any behavior which would be considered dishonest, immoral, indecent or in bad taste on all sources of social media.
Participants are judged on four categories. The first is Professional Wear (20 points): suit, pant suit or dress. The second is the Interview (50 points): same attire as professional wear. Questions are at the discretion of each judge and vary as the judges see fit.
Religion and politics are off-limits and the committee suggested that questions would likely be heavily drawn from the contestants’ resumes.
The third division is Formal Wear (20 points): formal gown or tuxedo. The final division is Impromptu Question (10 points): each participant will be asked one impromptu question on stage to which they will have to respond with poise and originality.
Miss Decatur County must be prepared to reign over the upcoming Decatur County Fair from July 7 to 13 and represent Decatur County at the 2023 Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant held in January.
She is also responsible for planning her outgoing pageant which includes choosing a theme and educating current contestants about her experiences during her reign as Queen.
