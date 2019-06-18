GREENSBURG – Miss Decatur County will be crowned just over a week from now.
The 2019 Miss Decatur County Queen Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. June 28 in the Greensburg Junior High School auditorium.
The winner of the Miss Decatur County Queen Pageant will reign over the Decatur County Fair (July 10 to 17) and represent Decatur County at the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant in January 2020.
The queen, first and second runners-up along with Miss Congeniality will participate in the Decatur County 4-H Fair Parade.
Miss Decatur County is also responsible for planning the pageant for her outgoing year, including the selection of a theme, attending all scheduled meetings and educating contestants on her experiences as queen.
Last year’s Miss Decatur County was Sammi Brewsaugh.
The pageant will consist of four divisions.
Division 1 pertains to professional wear (suit, pant suit, dress).
Division 2 is an interview where each contestant will have four minutes with the judges to answer impromptu questions.
Division 3 is the evening wear portion (formal gown or tuxedo).
Division 4 is the impromptu question portion where each contestant will be asked one impromptu question on stage during the pageant. Responses will be scored on natural speaking ability, delivery, poise and originality.
There are seven contestants this year:
• Emma Marie Porter, 18, Greensburg
• Taylor Gramman, 18, Greensburg
• Sydney Meyer, 20, Greensburg
• Kjerstan Hess, 20, Greensburg
• Paige Brogan, 20, Greensburg
• Erika Paige Fixmer, 19, Greensburg
• Danielle Smith, 19, Saint Paul
The Daily News will be covering this year’s pageant. Watch for that story and other fair-related articles in the weeks to come.
