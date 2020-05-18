GREENSBURG – Sunday, May 17, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office investigated an endangered runaway and possible abduction that occurred at the Hidden Paradise campground.
A statewide Silver Alert was issued.
The female juvenile got into a black, small single cab pickup truck driven by an unidentified male and left the area.
Deputy Manek investigated this case and activated the FBI Child Abduction Recovery Team (CART) to assist in locating the juvenile.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the juvenile was in the Indianapolis area. At approximately 8 p.m., the juvenile was recovered by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the southwest side of Indianapolis. A short time later, the juvenile was reunited with her parents.
Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant would like to thank all the agencies involved in bringing the juvenile home safely. With their assistance, this investigation came to a quick and successful conclusion.
Information provided
