CARTHAGE - As a volunteer firefighter, you never know when you are going to be requested to respond to an emergency. The volunteers at the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department got that call on Saturday.
CVFD was dispatched Saturday night to help locate a group of tubers from the Knightstown Kayak event on Big Blue River. The group, not from the area, was unaccounted for at dusk, which prompted the call for assistance.
For those not familiar with the area, there are a couple locations that can be hazardous around the old mill property. On top of those dangers, CVFD was informed that the group had children with them, including a 12 month old.
CVFD put scouts on the river crossings and behind the fire station. A total of eight CVFD members were involved in this event. The tubers were supposed to exit the river at the station.
Probationary member Zach Boling was the first to leave the fire house. He took the new CVFD truck, built from the ground up by the volunteer fire fighters, and life saving equipment. Boling located the group while scouting a section of the river.
The inflatable raft the group was using had a hole in it.
The group was assisted out of the water by Boling. This group included a 12-month old, a 5 year old, a 6 year old and adults.
“Zach is a probationary member, but he has put a lot of work into the department,” CVFD Chief Nick Jacquemin said.
Once the group was moved to safety, members of the group informed the volunteers that there was another group still out on the river. The two groups had lost contact for about an hour at that point.
CVFD launched some small watercraft to begin another search and again Boling was able to locate the missing group. This group consisted of a 9 year old, 10 year old and adults.
Department volunteers assisted the members of the group out of the water.
“They were exhausted. They were on the water for seven or eight hours and were expecting to be on between three and four hours,” Jacquemin said.
A big factor in the event was the groups were not familiar with the river or any dangers that might be there.
“Have someone with you that is familiar with the river,” Jacquemin advised. “They can help anticipate any dangerous areas. The Big Blue River has some areas that can get you in trouble.”
These two groups were aided by the volunteering of time by others. That is what members of volunteer fire departments do and are prepared to do.
“All over the country it is a struggle to get volunteers. The volunteers make efforts on their own time to help the community,” Jacquemin said.
Two of the volunteers that were involved in this event were at a wedding reception and dropped everything because they got the call.
Hours of training are put in by volunteers on their own time, just in case there is an emergency. The training paid off for the missing individuals on Saturday.
Zacquemin added that life jackets are highly recommended while recreating on the Big Blue River and any water way of which you are unfamiliar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.