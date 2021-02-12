MMH CEO to serve on Biden-Harris administration COVID-19 task force

BATESVILLE – On Feb. 10, the Biden-Harris Administration announced Margaret Mary Health (MMH) President and CEO Dr. Tim Putnam will be one of 12 members who serve on its COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.
Representing a diversity of backgrounds and expertise, the task force is charged with reviewing the challenges associated with COVID-19 for all Americans, with a special focus on communities of color and underserved populations.
“It is quite an honor to serve on a task force designed to address the health challenges facing our nation today,” Dr. Putnam said. “Over the past decade, Margaret Mary Health has placed a particular focus on advancing access to care for those we serve. When the pandemic hit last spring, I saw our healthcare professionals step up, alongside members of our community, to provide innovative care to those who needed it most. As a member of this task force, my goal is to share our successes with others while bringing to light the challenges faced in rural communities like ours. It is my hope we find a way to address health inequities while ending this pandemic for all Americans.”
Read the official announcement from the White House here:
President Biden Announces Members of the Biden-Harris Administration COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force | The White House
(https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2021/02/10/president-biden-announces-members-of-the-biden-harris-administration-covid-19-health-equity-task-force/)
- Information provided
