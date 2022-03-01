BATESVILLE - During the past month Margaret Mary Health experienced a steady decline in COVID-19 patient volumes, and on the last day in February the facility survived the omicron variant surge.
Unless a new variant emerges in the community or there is a significant change in volume trends, hospital officials don’t anticipate a need to provide future COVID-19 updates for the community.
Inpatient Care
At last report MMH had 15 patients on its Med Surg floor. Two of the patients are Covid+ (both are vaccinated). The overall percentage of hospitalized COVID patients who are unvaccinated continues to trend around 85%.
Testing
The percent of patients testing positive for COVID-19 declined significantly again, with 10.7% of patients (13 in total) testing positive.
Those who need to be tested for Covid-19 should contact their primary care provider or schedule an appointment at a local testing site through coronavirus.in.gov.
If you have mild symptoms or had a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, self-testing at home with an over-the-counter test is also a good option for fast results.
Vaccination
Vaccine appointments for everyone ages 5 and older can be scheduled Monday through Friday at the MMH Occupational Health and Wellness Center in Batesville: 812-932-5105.
Vaccine appointments can also be made Monday through Friday at the Margaret Mary Health Center in Brookville: 765-647-5126.
