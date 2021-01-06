BATESVILLE - Currently only those individuals who work or volunteer in Margaret Mary Health's healthcare system are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
All eligible individuals should have received an invitation from their employer. The timeline for additional phases of vaccine administration in Indiana are yet to be determined.
You can check the Indiana State Department of Health website for updates and additional information on the COVID-19 vaccine. ISDH - Novel Coronavirus: Vaccine Information and Planning.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.