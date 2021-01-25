MMH: Girls on the Run coaches needed

BATESVILLE — Margaret Mary Health (MMH) is looking for 40 to 45 volunteer coaches to help support its Girls on the Run program this spring from March 29 to May 20.
To register, visit https://www.raceplanner.com/volunteer/index/gotr-mmh-spring-21-coach-app for an application form. Volunteers must be registered by Friday, Feb. 12
According to information provided by MMH, volunteers may be male or female. There must be a minimum of one female volunteer coach (21 and above) present at all times.
All schools in Ripley, Decatur and Franklin counties, as well as both area YMCA’s, offer Girls on the Run teams. Teams meet twice a week for 75 minutes. Volunteers 16 years of age and older are also welcome.
Volunteers do not need to be runners. All volunteer coaches will receive the training and materials needed to be an effective coach.
Additional information is available on the online application form.
Questions about becoming a volunteer coach may be emailed to lynn.hertel@girlsontherun.org.
