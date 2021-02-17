BATESVILLE - For patients who had an appointment scheduled at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 16, Margaret Mary Health (MMH) will be contacting you soon to reschedule your appointment.
Those appointments will be rescheduled for new appointments that will take place between Feb. 18 and Feb. 25. We appreciate your patience as we work with the state to open up additional time slots and fill those with individuals impacted by the cancellations.
If you do not hear from MMH by Tuesday, Feb. 23 with details for the date and time of your next appointment, please call 812-933-5157.
- Information provided
