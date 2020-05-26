This May, Margaret Mary Health transitioned its home health services and staff to an organization called Suburban Home Health. As an affiliate of MMH, it will work as an extension of the hospital to ensure the community continues to have access to dependable home health services, according to a MMH press release.
“As Margaret Mary transitions its home health services to Suburban Home Health, very little will change in terms of the patient experience,” said MMH President and CEO Tim Putnam. “Because many of Margaret Mary’s home health team members have joined the Suburban team, our community can expect to continue receiving the same quality, compassionate care they’ve come to expect over the years.”
Suburban Home Health has been providing care to homebound patients throughout Indiana for more than 30 years. Currently, the organization serves as the home health affiliate for four Indiana hospitals, including MMH, Riverview Health, Witham Health Services and Hancock Health.
Home health care includes any medical or support service provided to allow a person to live safely in the home. These may include help with daily activities, rehabilitation, nursing care and emotional support.
As rules and regulations continue to change regarding federal funding and reimbursement for health care, it’s become increasingly difficult for rural hospitals like MMH to continue to offer home health services.
“Although Margaret Mary’s home health program has always had an excellent reputation for high-quality care, it has struggled financially due to the higher costs of operating as a hospital department,” said Putnam. “As an invested partner of Suburban, Margaret Mary can ensure our communities receive sustainable home health care while still providing the oversight and collaboration necessary for optimal patient outcomes.”
Persons who have questions about the transition can call MMH’s community health director Geralyn Litzinger at 812-933-5145. To contact Suburban Home Health, call 800-464-6716.
