BATESVILLE - Attention Hoosiers 60 and older, you're up. It's your turn to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Register online at ourshot.in.gov or call 211. If you need help scheduling your appointment, contact your Margaret Mary Health primary care provider’s office for assistance.
All vaccines are by appointment only. Currently, the state of Indiana is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Hoosiers over the age of 60 or those who work in health care, law enforcement or are first responders.
Check mmhealth.org/covid-19 for the most up to date information about MMH’s vaccine clinic.
- Information provided
