GREENSBURG - North Decatur High School Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) hosted a mock car crash scene Thursday afternoon to inform students about the dangers of drinking and driving and driving while distracted.
Last year in Indiana there were more than 4,000 teen car wrecks. Three-quarters of those wrecks were not caused by drugs or alcohol, according to the student presentation.
The Decatur County Sheriff's Department, Decatur County EMS, Clarksburg Fire Department, the Coroner's Office, Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home, Decatur County EMA, TDS Towing Service, 911 dispatchers and SADD students and actors participated in the mock wreck.
Kenzie Ogden, Adam Mack, Stephen Allgeier, Stephanie Morford, Paige Wesseler and Jacob Mirick all participated as injured or deceased student actors in the crashed cars.
A Lifeline Helicopter was scheduled to arrive as well but was called on an emergency.
Decatur County School Corporation Director of Safety Brian Tarkington explained that first responders try to put on a mock crash like this one every few years.
"The last time we did one of these, it was myself and Rob Duckworth four or five years ago," Tarkington said. "They do a really great job of making the scene realistic. You'll see the hearse pull around and they'll put the body in the hearse and shut the door. When the hearse drives away, that really seals it."
The event began with student actors staged in the two crashed vehicles which had been placed there by TDS Towing. Student speakers discussed the events as they unfolded in front of the school population. Two police officers arrived first, followed every few minutes by more law enforcement, then ambulances and fire trucks and finally the coroner and a hearse.
Students watched the less injured classmates being removed from the vehicle.
One underwent a sobriety test as first responders worked to remove another trapped student and declared another student draped over the hood of a vehicle deceased. The nail in the coffin for the day's event was loading Paige Wesseler into a body bag and then into the hearse. Upon conclusion, the hearse drove a couple hundred feet away before stopping to unzip Wesseler from her body bag for a photo with other SADD club members.
In addition, Friday was slated as Grim Reaper Day. Every 52 minutes a student was pulled out of class by the Grim Reaper and had their face painted white. For the remainder of the day, these "deceased" students were not permitted to speak to anyone, surely a feat for some.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.