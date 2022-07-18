GREENSBURG – Decatur County Highway Superintendent Mark Mohr has announced his retirement and his successor has been named.
It was then announced at Monday’s meeting of the Decatur County Commissioners that Todd Houk will be replacing Mohr.
Mohr said he has been trying to acquaint Houk with the job and that he has “every confidence in him.”
The county leaders welcomed Houk, who thanked them for the opportunity.
Mohr began working for the Decatur County Highway Department in 1995. He told the Daily News his retirement will begin January 1, 2023.
He also said he looks forward to enjoying his grandchildren, going fishing, and that he’ll probably find “a part-time gig somewhere.”
Houk, who has been with the Highway Department for three years, said, “I want to continue to improve the highways in the county and provide a safe environment.”
In related news from Monday’s meeting, Mohr said that pilings under Bridge 73 on CR 150 North in eastern Decatur County have driven and work continues on the nearby road that has “some nasty 90 degree turns in it.”
Bridge 70 on CR 50 N. is a “camel-back” bridge with only a 3 ton weight limit, and Mohr expects bridge inspectors to require the bridge closed soon, making the repairs on other bridges in the area crucial.
Mohr also said that the Millhousen Road widening continued, and the department’s plans are to have the it finished before school starts. He added that Millhousen Road impacts all three major school systems in the county.
He also reported that patching damaged roads continued, and thanked local farmers for their mowing and upkeep at the intersections in the county.
“There’s also places that nobody takes care of and we have to try to address,” Mohr said.
