RUSHVILLE – The family of Molly Kay Spaeth has established a fund at the Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF) in her memory.
“The Molly Spaeth Fund for Transformation and Well-Being was created with the mission that the funds would remain in Rush County and support diverse service organizations and programs,” Toni Schultz, Molly’s sister, shared.
It will provide support for projects and programming that improve the social and/or mental well-being and betterment of individuals locally.
A Rushville native, Molly graduated from Indiana University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. She served as the Social Service Director at Waldron Rehab & Healthcare in Waldron until her health would no longer permit.
“Molly was a social worker and had great compassion for at-risk children, teens, adults, and the elderly. We look forward to witnessing how her fund will support, improve, and transform the physical and mental well-being of Rush County residents,” Toni said.
Friends and family fondly remember Molly as a bright light – full of fun, joy and kindness. Her beautiful, perennial smile touched all who knew her. She is treasured by her parents, Bob and Jeanie Spaeth; four sisters; two brothers; many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
“The RCCF has been a huge blessing to our family over the previous 10 years. My children, nieces, and nephews have been recipients of multiple RCCF college scholarships. I, too, have received educational grants that have helped fund my classroom. Creating a memorial in Molly’s name is a great way for my family to ‘pay it forward’,” Toni explained.
The outpouring of support for the Spaeth family and this fund has been incredibly touching. In less than a month since Molly’s passing, it surpassed the required amount of $10,000 for distribution of funds into grants. We are grateful to the community for its kindness and generosity.
“Molly was a bright light while here on earth. She continues to shine bright through her legacy and in heaven. She had so much love to give,” her friend Maddie recalled.
Molly’s love and compassion for her community will live on through her fund.
If you would like to make a donation to support the Molly Spaeth Fund for Transformation and Well-Being, please visit the RCCF website: rushcountyfoundation.org or mail/drop off a check at the RCCF office: 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46173. If you desire, we will notify anyone you specify of your gift.
