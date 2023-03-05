GREENSBURG – Monday, March 6, is “Black Balloon” Day, and for this year’s annual event Speranza House and New Directions Domestic Violence Shelter are partnering to raise awareness about the relationship between the opioid crisis and domestic violence.
Black Balloon Day allows families, friends and loved ones to celebrate the lives and memories of those lost to overdose. Since 2015, Black Balloon Day has become a national and international event to raise awareness for addiction sufferers.
Overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, with opioids being the most common substance involved.
While any substance misuse contributes to the epidemic, opioid drugs are responsible for most overdoses and substance dependencies.
According to the Chicago-based not-for-profit Gateway Foundation, 10% of adults in the United States experience a drug use disorder at some point in their lives, with almost 75% of those not receiving any treatment. While Black Balloon Day raises awareness to prevent drug use disorders, it also helps those working through addiction find the treatment they need to heal and recover.
The family of Greg Tremblay created Black Balloon Day in their hometown of Peabody, Massachusetts to mark his passing from an overdose on March 6, 2015. Diane, Greg’s mother-in-law, and Lauren Hurley, Greg’s sister-in-law, started Black Balloon Day to honor Tremblay, a 38-year-old father of four.
After his death, his family and friends utilized the simple black balloon to remember and represent the impact he had on them and to raise awareness of the opioid crisis.
While Black Balloon Day began as a small tribute to Greg Tremblay, it grew in popularity and is now celebrated worldwide.
Balloon cutouts to mark the day are available in Greensburg priced at $2; they are available at German American Bank, Napoleon State Bank, Westport’s Pizzalicious, The Branch in Greensburg, and at El Chile Poblano.
New Directions Case Manager April Richards suggested participants write words of encouragement and support on their balloons for a loved one who has struggled with domestic abuse or substance abuse.
Supporters are advised to refrain from using names, but use titles instead such as “myself,” “mother,” “father,” etc.
“This will help raise awareness while maintaining privacy for yourself or loved ones,” Richards said.
A Black Balloon Day observation is also planned in Rushville.
Monday, March 6, at the labyrinth in Carol Jenkins Park on the city’s east side, The Porch of Recovery is hosting its second Black Balloon Day effort.
The labyrinth will be available all day to place a black balloon in memory of a loved one who lost the battle to substance use disorder and bring awareness to overdose deaths in the community.
“When you lose a loved one to overdose, your grief can feel both ambiguous and disenfranchised, which can feel isolating and like your grief doesn’t matter,” Porch of Recovery founder Brittnee Hillebrand posted on Facebook.
The post also encourages everyone to acknowledge their grief and loved one in ways that feel good to you.
“Take care of yourself. Let yourself be taken care of. You are not alone,” it concludes.
The observation in Rushville concludes with a group balloon release at 6 p.m. and a meditation walk at 6:15 p.m.
In addition, participants are encourged to post photos of their efforts to social media using #BlackBalloon.
For more information about The Porch of Recovery, an addiction resource group in Rushville, visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086941024941.
