RUSHVILLE — Another fun evening awaits visitors to Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater this Saturday.
The summer concert series rolls on with Monsters of Yacht. The free concert kicks off at 7 p.m.
Monsters of Yacht entertain crowds with classic yacht rock songs from the 70’s and 80’s. The band delivers rocking recreations of songs by artists like
Christopher Cross, Doobie Brothers, TOTO, Robbie Dupree, Player, Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, Gerry Rafferty, Boz Scaggs, Bee Gees and more.
Monsters of Yacht has the skills and attitude needed to pay tribute to the artists of the yacht rock genre with a powerful live show featuring accurate vocals and performances of the yacht rock hits we all know and love.
According to the band’s Facebook and web page, Monsters of Yacht is from Nashville, Tennessee is America’s premier tribute to the Yacht Rock Genre. The band also adds additional songs from artists like Neil Diamond, that are not technically “yacht”, yet positively add to the event and experience.
Listen to the band at www.monstersofyacht.com/listen.
Monsters of Yacht has toured from coast to coast performing at events ranging from large festivals, exclusive private events in the legendary Bel Air, California neighborhood, to household-name top national corporate executive events held at the most upscale Atlantic coastal resorts. The band’s members are professional and the show connects with audiences.
