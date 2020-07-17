Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater Board has announced the cancellation of the 2020 scheduled concert series for the year, with the possible exception of the concert scheduled for Sept. 19.
The Sept. 19 concert coincides with RushFest and will feature Electric Avenue, an 80s MTV Experience. This is still on, but that could change with the ever changing environment of COVID-19.
The decision to cancel the other concerts was unanimous by the board and was made to assist local and regional efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19, the safety of the public and entertainers, a shortage of volunteers due to the pandemic environment and concern by the remaining volunteers at putting themselves or family members at risk.
Organizers are hopeful to retain some of the bands for next year.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.