SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA - Covid-19 numbers continue to increase throughout the state and those counties in and near the Daily News coverage area have not been spared.
As of Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health pandemic metrics map viewable at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm showed Dearborn, Franklin and Ripley counties added to those counties with a "red" designation. Decatur County was already among those counties listed as "red."
Red is the highest alert status used by the ISDH.
According to information provided to the Daily News by the Decatur County Board of Health, restrictions associated with a "red" designation include the following at a minimum.
Schools should implement remote learning. Spectators for extra-curricular activities are prohibited, and face coverings are required.
Long-term care facilities are closed to all visitors and face coverings are required.
In-person dining in restaurants should be limited to allow recommended social distancing. Bar seating is closed. Face coverings are required.
County government offices should limit public access and encourage staff to work from home. Face coverings are required.
All other businesses should encourage working from home and stagger employee work times. Customers should be seen by appointment only. Screening patrons is recommended. Expanded hours for at-risk customers are encouraged. Steps should be taken to allow for recommended social distancing. Face coverings are required.
All residents of "red" counties age 65 or older or who are otherwise considered high-risk should use caution and limit community exposure. Social gatherings should be limited to 50 people or less. Face coverings are required.
Questions should be directed to your county's Board of Health.
