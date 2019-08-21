SHELBY COUNTY — I-74 eastbound and westbound will have lane restrictions starting Saturday (Aug. 24).
Both directions of I-74 near N. CR 400 W. to Ind. 44 will have intermittent lane closures between now and the middle of November.
At least one lane will be open in each direction at all times. Work will be completed in one mile increments along this stretch.
Crews will be patching and repairing concrete slabs during construction.
INDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in construction zones and drive distraction free.
Please be aware of slowing or stopped traffic and plan extra time during construction.
Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTEast
Twitter: @INDOTEast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
