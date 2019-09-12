DEARBORN COUNTY— INDOT contractor John R. Jurgensen Company began work last month on a $20.3 million asphalt resurface project on I-74 in Dearborn County.
Various lane closures have been in effect and will continue between Ind. 101 and the Ohio State line. Additional lane closures begin today through Saturday for patching operations in both east and westbound lanes.
Beginning Thursday (Sept. 12):
Eastbound left lane closed between MM 160 and MM 163.5 (shortened from previous MM 164.5)
Eastbound right lane closed between MM 168.5 and MM 169.3
Beginning Friday (Sept. 13):
Eastbound left lane closed between MM 168.5 and MM 169.3 (switch from right lane closure around noon)
Westbound right lane closed between MM 164 and MM 160 (switch to left lane by end of day)
Beginning Saturday (Sept. 14):
Westbound left lane closed between Ohio state line and MM 169
Eastbound left lane closed between 168.5 and Ohio state line (extended from MM 169.3)
These lane closures will be in effect for approximately two weeks. The contractor is utilizing a queue-detection system with four sensors and a portable message board to notify westbound I-74 traffic entering Indiana from Ohio of slowed or stopped traffic ahead.
Travelers are urged to slow down and exercise caution in and near the work zone.
Patching will be complete later this fall. Milling and paving is scheduled to begin in July 2020.
