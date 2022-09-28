RUSHVILLE – The cooler air is certainly invigorating and refreshing. However, the fantastic attitudes and behaviors of the students at Rushville Consolidated High School will also give you a positive boost!
The Lion’s SHARE winners for September 23 are:
Bane Brown was nominated by Ms. Hornsby, who said Bane has done an excellent job of overcoming some academic obstacles. His perseverance and determination have been outstanding.
Mrs. Lemmons nominated Jayce Crowder, who said Jayce is super engaged in speech class. Jayce volunteers to go first, he helps his classmates, he works very hard, and he sets a great example for others.
Nolan Franklin was nominated by Mr. Bitner, who said Nolan jumped into action to help with the removal of Walter, the class’s pet wasp. Unfortunately, Walter got a little out of control and flew into another student’s hair. Nolan the wasp whisperer removed Walter and maintained a safe classroom environment. Way to go, Nolan!
Jackson Tracy was nominated by Mr. Haney, who said Jackson is a great young man. He does great work in Econ class and is always engaged in the lessons. Jackson is always willing to help out. He is a student that Mr. Haney can count on when needed.
Makenna Ripberger was nominated by Profe Rosario, who said Makenna assists other students voluntarily and without prompting. Makenna recently helped another student with a frustrating computer issue. Makenna has a very positive attitude and is a joy to have in class!
