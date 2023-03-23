RUSHVILLE – Congratulations to the Rushville Consolidated High School Lion’s SHARE Lion Award winners for March: Aimee Puls (RCHS Assistant Principal) and Jan Thoman (RCHS Student Services Coordinator). They demonstrate the “Heart of a Lion” for RCHS students.
Puls and Thoman will now proudly display their stuffed animal lions in honor of their awards! They also received gift cards for Pizza King in Rushville!
The February Lion Award winners chose the March Lion recipients. Amaranta Kemple (RCHS Spanish teacher) chose to honor Puls at the March 15 faculty meeting. Kemple said Puls goes above and beyond to help students and teachers. She makes herself available to listen to others and sacrifices her time to counsel anyone. Kempls said she is thankful to have Puls as a leader.
At that same faculty meeting, Robert Hoppes (RCHS custodian) honored Thoman by talking about how he has repeatedly witnessed Thoman helping so many students with a wide variety of issues. Whether it be providing counseling on future endeavors, staying late to plan events or just listening to others’ issues, Thoman has a heart of gold!
