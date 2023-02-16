RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School Lions's SHARE winners from February 10 have been announced.
Olivia Smith was nominated by Mrs. Kemple, who said that after a long and complicated class in which students were challenged, instead of complaining Olivia said, “I actually learned a lot today!" Her enthusiasm and dedication are refreshing.
Benjamin Means was nominated by Mr. Runnebohm, who said Benjamin is an excellent tech page and is very efficient. He is always willing to help, and he even helped Mr. Runnebohm take out more than 150 Chromebook screens. He is punctual and always ready to get the day started and hit the ground running. Benjamin is motivated and self driven.
Brysin Mattson was nominated by Mrs. Wagner, who said Brysin joined Principles of Agriculture in the middle of a difficult unit. Nevertheless, Brysin tackled the work with a positive attitude. He memorized and presented two paragraphs of the Creed, and earned an A on the unit test.
Kayden Downes was nominated by Ms. Monk, who said Kayden is an incredibly hard worker who is dedicated to his goals. Kayden can accomplish anything he sets his mind to. It’s wonderful to see him succeed.
Martin Foust was nominated by Mrs. Leon, who said Martin has consistently cooperated with his teachers and he gets along with many other students. He conducts himself with maturity and positivity, and is kind and helpful to everyone in the classroom. He shows respect and urges others to act in the same manner. Mrs. Leon said, "I am proud of his continued growth, performance and hard work!"
