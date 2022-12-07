RUSHVILLE - After a short hiatus for Thanksgiving, Lion's SHARE is back!
The Dec. 2 winners are Angel Morris, who was nominated by Mrs. Carmony because Angel works hard and she is always willing to do anything Mrs. Carmony needs. Angel values her academics and she is kind and respectful. Mrs. Carmony said she truly enjoys having Angel in her Child Development class.
Josh Wainwright and Trevor Hunter were nominated by Mrs. Cox, who was very grateful when Josh and Trevor volunteered their time to put together a ping pong table that the PE department recently purchased.
Brody Miller was nominated by Mrs. Sparks, who was impressed at the leadership Brody recently displayed. Mrs. Sparks said Brody took responsibility for the success of all students who were involved in an important academic discussion.
Carsen Adams was nominated by Mr. Bitner, who said Carsen has a great attitude and is always respectful.
Eduardo Quintana will be receiving the Lion's SHARE VIP parking space. Eduardo has a very positive attitude. He is friendly and respectful to everyone. He embodies scholarship and self-discipline. Eduardo has a tremendous work ethic and a million dollar smile.
