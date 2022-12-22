RUSHVILLE - Rushville Consolidated High School administrators recently announced more Lions SHARE recipients. These students are being recognized for going above and beyond in making RCHS the best it can be.
Bryce Millsaps was nominated by Mrs. Puls, who is is proud of Bryce for changing his behavior in a positive way. Bryce has been able to persevere and overcome and show respect to others. Mrs. Puls was especially proud of Bryce for taking ownership and responsibility.
Keegan Bowles was nominated by Ms. Augsburger. After a recent game, Keegan took time to pick up a mess that was left by his peers. Ms. Augsburger wanted to give a shout out to Keegan for his selflessness and service.
Alexis Spivey was nominated by Mrs. Shook, who said Alexis is very helpful to her nutrition class. Alexis is always willing to lend a helping hand.
Austin Kennedy was nominated by Mrs. Personett, who was was impressed and proud when Austin went out of his way to show compassion to a student in need.
Grant Miller was nominated by Ms. Monk, who was very thankful when Grant helped deliver several heavy boxes to the library. Ms. Monk said, "We really appreciate Grant's willingness to help! Grant is always courteous and respectful."
