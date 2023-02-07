RUSHVILLE - The latest round of Lion's SHARE winners have been announced.
This program recognizes students at Rushville Consolidated High School who have gone above and beyond expectations in some way.
Lauren Megee was nominated by Mr. Orme, who said Lauren has a very positive attitude. Lauren enjoys agriculture and FFA and she makes the FFA a better place to be.
Mrs. Sliger nominated Keegan Bowles and Drew McKee. She was very grateful because Keegan and Drew volunteered to help her with the recent Basketball Hall of Fame reception. They had both stayed after school for weightlifting when they noticed that Mrs. Sliger needed some help. They went the extra mile and Mrs. Sliger was very thankful.
Andy Dickey was nominated by Mrs. Sherwood, who said during the first semester Andy noticed that Mrs. Sherwood had a lot of backpasses to hand out to teachers. He volunteered to pass them out for her and has continued to do so ever since. He uses his own free time after finishing his homework. This has saved Mrs. Sherwood a lot of time and she is very thankful to have the help.
Geo Well was nominated by Mr. Mock and Mr. Lawler. They both say that Geo is polite, respectful, and always helpful. He is one of five wrestling managers and is a tremendous addition to the RCHS wrestling team. He is also a good student.
