RUSHVILLE - The latest round of Rushville Consolidated High School Lions SHARE winners have been announced.
Poet Worthen was nominated by Mrs. Lemmons, who said Poet comes up with creative solutions to difficult problems. Mrs. Lemmons also says the Poet is a hard worker who takes academics seriously. She is also very helpful and kind.
Sam Pavey was also nominated by Mrs. Lemmons, who said Sam is always on task and takes his academics seriously. He is friendly to others and is very helpful to his teachers.
Coach Sliger nominated Jon Rogers, and said Jon stayed after dismissal and helped pick up trash at the Community Building.
Profe Rosario nominated Kayla Oakley, noting that Kayla is a helpful student who often volunteers to help however needed. Profe also appreciates Kayla’s participation in class.
Mr. Orme nominated Haley Stahl, and said Haley gives the FFA 100%! Haley understands the word commitment and is willing to go the extra mile. Mr. Orme is very thankful to have Haley in FFA.
