RUSHVILLE - Lion's SHARE winners for January 13, 2023, were recently announced.
Trent Gosset was nominated by Mrs. Leon and Mrs. Nicholls, who were both impressed when Trent stayed after a recent game and helped clean up the Cheer Block section, which was quite a mess. By doing so, Trent encouraged his fellow students to clean up after themselves and help when needed.
Maggie Fudge was nominated by Mrs. Schroeder and Mrs. Tague, who were proud of Maggie for stepping up and helping a new student. The student was having Chromebook issues and Maggie jumped right in to help. Maggie also guided the student through some classroom procedures and showed the student to her next class.
Rhiannon Pea was nominated by Mrs. Carmony, who noted that Rhiannon is an academic honors student and makes school a priority. Mrs. Carmony said Rhiannon takes her school work seriously and is also dependable, reliable and trustworthy.
Kami Daugherty was nominated by Ms. Edwards, who said Kami works hard in biology and demonstrates a great deal of leadership in class. She offers to help her peers understand difficult content. Kami is always willing to jump in to help in any situation.
