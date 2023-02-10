RUSHVILLE - The latest Lion's SHARE winners have been announced.
Vanessa Murphy was nominated by Mrs. Shook, Ms. Corum and Mrs. Schultz. All three teachers said Vanessa is an outstanding mentor and helper to other students. Vanessaa is kind, compassionate and inclusive. Her encouragement and helpfulness are especially beneficial in art class.
Ava Heaston was nominated by Mr. Hadley, Mrs. Shook, Ms. Corum and Mrs. Schultz. They said Ava is friendly, she maintains a positive attitude, and all four staff members have witnessed her helping people in a variety of ways. Ava is a truly caring person who lets her authentic, positive personality shine. Mr. Hadley said, "Being kind, polite and hard-working will take you far in life."
Jentri Wallace was nominated by Mr. Orme, who said Jentri gives the FFA 100%. He has also noticed her strong desire to grow as a person, a member and as an FFA leader. Mr. Orme said that all of this is rooted in her tremendous work ethic.
Aiden Philpot was nominated by Mr. Hadley, who said he has noticed Aiden pushing himself by getting involved in leadership roles at RCHS. Aiden is a newly elected officer in the Student Council Executive Board and a newly elected officer in Key Club. Aiden also participates with the golf teams and is involved with all of these school activities while maintaining good grades.
Matt Cameron was nominated by Mr. Runnebohm, who said Matt is a former tech page who has returned for the semester as a community service participant. During his community service, Matt has helped recycle old Chromebooks for spares to be used by other schools. Matt has also helped take out screens and is currently helping Mr. Runnebohm repurpose a computer lab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.