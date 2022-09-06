RUSHVILLE - RCHS is celebrating the kindness and responsibility of its students by naming its Lion's SHARE winners for the first week of September.
Josie Tungate was nominated by Mrs. Personett, who said Josie is a tremendous help to her class. Josie recently helped the entire class get into the correct project when they had a sub. Mrs. Personett is grateful to have Josie and her helping heart in her class.
Aaron Rode was nominated by Mrs. Brashaber and Mrs. Philpot, who both said they have witnessed Aaron helping another student who was having difficulty carrying all of his belongings. When the student dropped some things, Aaron picked up what was dropped and then went the extra mile by helping carry all of the items to the student's class.
Brody Owens was nominated by Mrs. Schultz, who said Brody has the heart of a lion. He demonstrated kindness by helping another student with an assignment. He was patient, kind and encouraging.
Dayton Bates was nominated by Coach Marlow, who said Dayton helped her move some very heavy fans in the gym. Dayton saw that Coach Marlow needed help and, on his own, offered to help, which was much appreciated!
Dana Durbin was nominated by Mr. Hadley, who said Dana has taken responsibility for creating the scrolling announcements on the TV monitors throughout RCHS. She volunteered, and her work is amazing. Dana also takes multiple photos and shares them on social media. Dana is masterful at helping promote the positive things that are happening at RCHS. Having Dana is like having another administrator at RCHS.
