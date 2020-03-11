GREENSBURG - Hi, all! We’re in week three of three in our “What the Heck Does a Community Foundation Do?” series. We’d like to give a big shout out to Greensburg Daily News for their willingness to feature our column. We see this as a very valuable way to keep our community engaged in our work. We can’t be a community foundation without the valuable input and support of Decatur County.
Last time, we talked more about the philanthropic opportunities that our donors can enjoy. So what’s next? As we discussed a few weeks ago, community foundations follow the three Gs: giving, growing, and granting. Once a gift has been given, it is responsibly invested to help it grow, and the gains that are made on the investment are what we use to grant money back into the community.
At the DCCF, we have grant funds and scholarship funds, pursuant to the wishes of our donors. The majority of our grants, though, come from the Community Fund, which has a range of funding areas, including civic and community, education, health and human services, arts and literacy, historic preservation, and youth and recreation. You’ll find that all of our grants fall into one of these six buckets.
Scholarships are also awarded annually to deserving young men and women who are continuing their educations. Rather than telling you all about the ins and outs of the Foundation, I’d rather tell you about some of the cool stories from our past grant and scholarship recipients. So here we go!
The following only covers one grant and one scholarship. To see more of our work, be sure to check out our website, Facebook page, or Instagram page!
One of my favorite grants that we have given was to Greensburg Junior High School for their therapy dog. A few years ago, the school’s dean of students, Deb Smith, saw a need. After researching the impact that therapy dogs can have, Mrs. Smith felt it would be a worthwhile investment for her students. As a result of her commitment to her students, puppy kisses are a reality for students at Greensburg Junior High School!
The dog’s name is Daisy, and she is a friend to the students of GJHS in their most troubling situations … sitting right by their side through it all. Through a grant from the Decatur County Community Foundation, Daisy was able to receive the training she needed to be able to effectively love on the kiddos of Greensburg Junior High School. It’s kind of crazy to think that one of the Foundation’s biggest success stories from the past few years came in the form of a little puppy (who is adorable, I might add).
One of the most creative scholarships we have at the Foundation is new. In fact, the first distribution out of this scholarship fund will be given out this spring.
The Mystery Donor Vocational Scholarship is for students pursuing trades programs after high school. Why is this so exciting? Because it’s the first scholarship of its kind here at the Foundation. Often times, when people hear the word “scholarship,” they think two- or four-year degrees from a university. However, across the nation, we are seeing a shortage of skilled workers. One potential roadblock for a student wanting to pursue a vocational career is the cost of expensive training programs.
Here at DCCF, we are committed to providing all students regardless of their career goals with the opportunity to pursue their dreams. This all came about when our “mystery donor” came to see us at the end of 2018 with the idea to not only start a scholarship fund, but also a Trades Fair. His idea was to bring in local workers from all different types of jobs to share more about their day-to-day with students who may be interested in pursuing those careers upon graduation.
We were so excited about this idea that we jumped in and coordinated it!
The first annual Trades Fair took place last year, and we had around 35 trades represented. Since then, we have established a committee solely dedicated to focusing on the trades initiative here in Decatur County. The second event is scheduled for April 16, and it will be open to the entire community. If you or anyone you know is interested in learning more about a trades career, be sure to check it out. It will start at 4 p.m. at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
I tell you all this because many people are often confused about the role that community foundations play in their local communities. One of the things I love about our Foundation is that we are never afraid to try new things, seek out new possibilities, and reach for the stars. Every community foundation across the world is - or at least, should be - unique to their own community. Ours is no exception! We have a genuine love for our community, and we are confident that we will continue to make a lasting impact in the years to come.
Do you have questions about your Community Foundation? I’d love to chat with you … or your business … or your club! The future of philanthropy is bright here in Decatur County, and we’d love to share more!
