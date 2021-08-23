RUSHVILLE — The second week of the RCHS Lion’s SHARE program is complete and more positive behavior by the students have been recognized.
Here is a look at this week’s winners.
- Rochelle Myers was nominated by Ms. Baker. Ms. Baker said that Rochelle saw Ms. Baker trying to explain to a new student where the new student’s next class was. Rochelle intervened and offered to walk the student to class so the new wouldn’t get lost.
- Cora Emory was nominated by Mrs. Riddell. Mrs. Riddell said that Cora sacrificed her free time during her math class and instead of using that time for herself, she used that time to help a fellow student with his math homework.
- Drew Miller was nominated by Mrs. Tague. Mrs. Tague pointed out the Drew is very kind and very polite. He has been very helpful to her. He was especially helpful during the first week of school.
- Kyle Stanley was nominated by Coach Sliger. Coach Sliger said that Kyle is a tremendous leader in APC. He leads by example and he is especially helpful to new people who need help with their technique and form.
- Danielle Grund was nominated by Mrs. Robinson. Mrs. Robinson said that Danielle is a very positive role model to her peers. She shows accountability and responsibility as well.
- Brody Fox was nominated by the administration. Brody radiates positive energy. He is always smiling and greeting people in a positive way. Brody embodies and promotes a welcoming and friendly culture.
