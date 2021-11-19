SOUTHEAST INDIANA – State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) has announced that several communities in and adjacent to the Daily News readership area will be receiving funding to help make road and bridge improvements.
According to Ziemke, as part of the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, the following towns, cities and counties received state matching grants:
Connersville $593,580;
Franklin County $142,631;
Oldenburg $202,587;
Rush County $650,478; and
Greensburg $475,439.
The Community Crossings program is an integral part of our state’s long-term roads plan, which helps maintain Indiana’s status as the Crossroads of America.
Since 2016, more than $1 billion has been provided to counties, cities and towns in state matching grants.
Communities can use these funds for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage.
